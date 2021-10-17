History of a Calamity

History of a Calamity

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Lawrence's avatar
Lawrence
Oct 20, 2021

I, too, spent most of my career in broadcast TV news. I remember in the 1980's the ABC TV news bureau in Paris got a message from the then head of news from NYC. It said: due to the many complaints about stories being 90 seconds long, from now on stories will be limited to 75 seconds.

Many times over the years the bureau chiefs would tell me to go out on the street and get some vox pops (man on the street opinions). He would tell me to get at least 2 pro and 2 against whatever the issue was we were reporting.

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Andy Weiss's avatar
Andy Weiss
Oct 18, 2021

A few (100) years ago, we would have been sitting around a campfire as you shared these stories of how we got here. Thank you for your perspective that mirrors my own and so many of my peers. It is spot on, Michael. These 10 chapters are as illuminating as they are bittersweet. I look forward to more, and to the finished book to gift to so many of my younger friends.

Thank you and be well.

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